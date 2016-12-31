Trump’s Giant Cock Erected in China

A gargantuan cock boasting the signature coiffure of US president-elect Donald Trump has been erected to celebrate the Chinese year of the rooster, delighting both the Chinese – who cannot help but respect competent leaders, unlike the still half-cucked American electorate – and the English speaking world, for whom a good punning is nearly as enjoyable as a good round of pizza is to a beltway spirit-cooker.

Built outside a shopping mall (and paid for by the mall as well) in the city of Taiyuan, the supreme rooster even makes similar gestures to the reality TV overlord of the Trumpenreich, and will apparently serve as the mall’s mascot (certain to bring about a great deal of controversy, not least once the better part of USA Inc. finds it expedient to grovellingly return all the factories to the other side of the Pacific).

According to its creator, the statue’s egg-like shape and golden hair represent the act of becoming wealthy, a rather “convenient” description considering Trump’s monetary success and artfully besuited bulk.

Stores located within the shopping mall will apparently also sell mini Trump roosters – allowing active Trump supporters something to adorn their MAGA hats with, no doubt.