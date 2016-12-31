RSSChannel

Sonico’s 10th Anniversary Merrily Matrimonial

Nitroplus mascot Sonico has acquired a special celebratory video for her 10th anniversary as she dons a cute wedding dress, featuring an original song about marriage sung by Sonico herself and likely causing more deluded watchers to imagine the video as their own wedding with the busty fictional mascot.

The special video, which coincides with the theme of “becoming an adult” that Sonico’s 10th anniversary revolves around:

Various goods are planned for Sonico’s 10th anniversary, including a special book, figures and a BD box set of her anime.



    Sonico is cute! CUTE!

