Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash DLC Quite Skimpy

SenranKaguraPeachBeachSplash-DLC-Trailer-1

SenranKaguraPeachBeachSplash-DLC-Trailer-2

SenranKaguraPeachBeachSplash-DLC-Trailer-3

Luscious DLC outfits have been unveiled in the “Nyuu Nyuu Special DLC 5 Set” for Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash, with some unsurprisingly becoming semi-transparent once inevitably soaked with fluids, likely leaving buyers few occasions to actually appreciate the outfits in their normal state.

The DLC outfits, amidst the fluid-shooting action:

Avid fans of the sexy shinobi series can anticipate the release of Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash on March 16th for the PS4, while its western release date has yet to be announced.



