Comiket 91 Day 2 Cosplay Endlessly Astounds

C91-Day2-3-7

The remnants of its second day still going strong, Comiket 91’s stupendous assortment of costumes and outfits will likely be regarded as the epitome of cosplay by many, inspiring budding novices and bound to ensure more top quality cosplay in the future Comikets to come.

Photographers have as usual made their works available online for all to enjoy:

C91-Day2-3-1

C91-Day2-3-2

C91-Day2-3-3

C91-Day2-3-4

C91-Day2-3-5

C91-Day2-3-6

C91-Day2-3-7

C91-Day2-3-8

C91-Day2-3-9

C91-Day2-3-10

C91-Day2-3-11

C91-Day2-3-12

C91-Day2-3-13

C91-Day2-3-14

C91-Day2-3-15

C91-Day2-3-16

C91-Day2-3-17

C91-Day2-3-18

C91-Day2-3-19

C91-Day2-3-20

C91-Day2-3-21

C91-Day2-3-22

C91-Day2-3-23

C91-Day2-3-24

C91-Day2-3-25

C91-Day2-3-26

C91-Day2-3-27

C91-Day2-3-28

C91-Day2-3-29

C91-Day2-3-30

C91-Day2-3-31

C91-Day2-3-32

C91-Day2-3-33

C91-Day2-3-34

C91-Day2-3-35

C91-Day2-3-36

C91-Day2-3-37

C91-Day2-3-38

C91-Day2-3-39

C91-Day2-3-40

C91-Day2-3-41

C91-Day2-3-42

C91-Day2-3-43

C91-Day2-3-44

C91-Day2-3-45

C91-Day2-3-46

C91-Day2-3-47

C91-Day2-3-48

C91-Day2-3-49

C91-Day2-3-50

C91-Day2-3-51

C91-Day2-3-52

C91-Day2-3-53

C91-Day2-3-54

C91-Day2-3-55

C91-Day2-3-56

C91-Day2-3-57

C91-Day2-3-58

C91-Day2-3-59

C91-Day2-3-60

C91-Day2-3-61

C91-Day2-3-62

C91-Day2-3-63

C91-Day2-3-64

C91-Day2-3-65

C91-Day2-3-66

C91-Day2-3-67

C91-Day2-3-68

C91-Day2-3-69

C91-Day2-3-70

C91-Day2-3-71

C91-Day2-3-72

C91-Day2-3-73

C91-Day2-3-74

C91-Day2-3-75

C91-Day2-3-76

C91-Day2-3-77

C91-Day2-3-78

C91-Day2-3-79

C91-Day2-3-80

C91-Day2-3-81

C91-Day2-3-82

C91-Day2-3-83

C91-Day2-3-84

C91-Day2-3-85

C91-Day2-3-86

C91-Day2-3-87

C91-Day2-3-88

C91-Day2-3-89

C91-Day2-3-90

C91-Day2-3-91

C91-Day2-3-92

C91-Day2-3-93

C91-Day2-3-94

C91-Day2-3-95

C91-Day2-3-96

C91-Day2-3-97

C91-Day2-3-98

C91-Day2-3-99

C91-Day2-3-100

C91-Day2-3-101

C91-Day2-3-102

C91-Day2-3-103

C91-Day2-3-104

C91-Day2-3-105

C91-Day2-3-106

C91-Day2-3-107

C91-Day2-3-108

C91-Day2-3-109

C91-Day2-3-110



    Comment by Anonymous
    17:46 31/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    the gantz girl is sexy

    Reply to Anonymous


