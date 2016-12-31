Comiket 91 Day 2 Cosplay Endlessly Astounds
Date: Dec 31, 2016
The remnants of its second day still going strong, Comiket 91’s stupendous assortment of costumes and outfits will likely be regarded as the epitome of cosplay by many, inspiring budding novices and bound to ensure more top quality cosplay in the future Comikets to come.
Photographers have as usual made their works available online for all to enjoy:
the gantz girl is sexy