“Blowjob Under The Table” Onahole Discretely Sexy
- Categories: H, News
- Date: Dec 31, 2016 16:32 JST
- Tags: Anime Goods, Dutch Wife, Fetish, Onanism, Otaku, Ronery
Stealthy pleasure has served as the central fetish of this lewd new onahole as it attempts to draw in those who enjoy the idea of receiving the caress of a woman’s mouth while she is lurking underneath a table, an oddly specific situation that will likely garner the usual purchases regardless.
The aptly named “Blowjob Under The Table” onahole can potentially satiate the lusts of its users now.