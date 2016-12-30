RSSChannel

Recruiting

Looking Glass

Wolfheinrich


Valkyria: Azure Revolution Formally Introduces Ophelia

ValkyriaAzureRevolution-Ophelia-Trailer-1

ValkyriaAzureRevolution-Ophelia-Trailer-2

ValkyriaAzureRevolution-Ophelia-Trailer-3

Princess Ophelia has gotten a rather regal introduction with Valkyria: Azure Revolution‘s newest trailer, a cute girl who apparently utilizes the power of music to devastate foes, no doubt making many wonder how such a thing is possible – although how such a lovely dress holds up in combat is perhaps the more pressing concern.

Ophelia’s trailer, which divulges some of her backstory:

Valkyria fanatics can expect Valkyria: Azure Revolution to launch on January 19th for the PS4 and Vita, western JRPG enthusiasts can play the game sometime next year for PS4, Vita and Xbox One.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Strike Witches Aurora no Majo: “Quite Sexy”
    Japan’s New Weapon Against NEETs & Hikikomori: Miruku
    Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Hou Westward Bound
    Ichigo Marshmallow Encore OVA Loli Moe Anime
    Umaru Ero-Cosplay by Asami Hamsterific
    C87 Cosplay Video Coverage “Quite Marvelous”
    Alice Margatroid Cosplay All Dolled Up
    Comiket 86 Cosplay Continues To Impress


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments