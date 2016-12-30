Valkyria: Azure Revolution Formally Introduces Ophelia

Princess Ophelia has gotten a rather regal introduction with Valkyria: Azure Revolution‘s newest trailer, a cute girl who apparently utilizes the power of music to devastate foes, no doubt making many wonder how such a thing is possible – although how such a lovely dress holds up in combat is perhaps the more pressing concern.

Ophelia’s trailer, which divulges some of her backstory:

Valkyria fanatics can expect Valkyria: Azure Revolution to launch on January 19th for the PS4 and Vita, western JRPG enthusiasts can play the game sometime next year for PS4, Vita and Xbox One.