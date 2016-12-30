Nekopara OVA Kickstarter Fully Funded in 1 Hour

Outstandingly sexy cat-girl eroge Nekopara has recently launched a Kickstarter in order to fund a luxurious OVA, resulting in an overwhelming amount of support as the Kickstarter managed to accumulate its $100,000 goal in a mere hour, with stretch goals soon to come as well.

Based upon the first volume of Nekopara, the OVA will additionally contain new content to ensure that it is worth the watch even for those who have played through the naughty eroge countless times.

The animation will also naturally feature all of the eroge’s adorable cat-girls, though many are curious as to whether or not it will have erotic scenes as this rather vital detail has somehow not been divulged.

It has also been revealed that the initial $100,000 goal will ensure the OVA to be 20 minutes in length, but every $100,000 accumulated past this point will guarantee an additional 10 minutes, up to a maximum of 60 minutes – which judging by the rate of its donations, may very well become a reality.

Some early sketches of all characters in the series:

The animation will be distributed by way of Steam (suggesting that it may boast no overly adult scenes) and will also possess English, Japanese and Chinese subtitles; those seeking to contribute toward the OVA (which currently stands at some $300,000) can do so now.