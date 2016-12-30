RSSChannel

C91-Day1-1-30

The arrival of Comiket 91 has prompted attending cosplayers to brandish their most well designed outfits yet, which have ranged from unspeakably sexy to the astonishingly bizarre – with all sure to be regarded as a welcome sight.

Various photographers have uploaded their photos of the event’s first fantastic day:

C91-Day1-1-1

C91-Day1-1-2

C91-Day1-1-3

C91-Day1-1-4

C91-Day1-1-5

C91-Day1-1-6

C91-Day1-1-7

C91-Day1-1-8

C91-Day1-1-9

C91-Day1-1-10

C91-Day1-1-11

C91-Day1-1-12

C91-Day1-1-13

C91-Day1-1-14

C91-Day1-1-15

C91-Day1-1-16

C91-Day1-1-17

C91-Day1-1-18

C91-Day1-1-19

C91-Day1-1-20

C91-Day1-1-21

C91-Day1-1-22

C91-Day1-1-23

C91-Day1-1-24

C91-Day1-1-25

C91-Day1-1-26

C91-Day1-1-27

C91-Day1-1-28

C91-Day1-1-29

C91-Day1-1-31

C91-Day1-1-32

C91-Day1-1-33

C91-Day1-1-34

C91-Day1-1-35

C91-Day1-1-36

C91-Day1-1-37

C91-Day1-1-38

C91-Day1-1-39

C91-Day1-1-40

C91-Day1-1-41

C91-Day1-1-42

C91-Day1-1-43

C91-Day1-1-44

C91-Day1-1-45

C91-Day1-1-46

C91-Day1-1-47

C91-Day1-1-48

C91-Day1-1-49

C91-Day1-1-50

C91-Day1-1-51

C91-Day1-1-52

C91-Day1-1-53

C91-Day1-1-54

C91-Day1-1-55

C91-Day1-1-56

C91-Day1-1-57

C91-Day1-1-58

C91-Day1-1-59

C91-Day1-1-60

C91-Day1-1-61

C91-Day1-1-62

C91-Day1-1-63

C91-Day1-1-64

C91-Day1-1-65

C91-Day1-1-66

C91-Day1-1-67

C91-Day1-1-68

C91-Day1-1-69

C91-Day1-1-70

C91-Day1-1-71

C91-Day1-1-72

C91-Day1-1-73

C91-Day1-1-74

C91-Day1-1-75

C91-Day1-1-76

C91-Day1-1-77

C91-Day1-1-78

C91-Day1-1-79

C91-Day1-1-80

C91-Day1-1-81

C91-Day1-1-82

C91-Day1-1-83

C91-Day1-1-84

C91-Day1-1-85

C91-Day1-1-86

C91-Day1-1-87

C91-Day1-1-88

C91-Day1-1-89

C91-Day1-1-90

C91-Day1-1-91

C91-Day1-1-92

C91-Day1-1-93

C91-Day1-1-94

C91-Day1-1-95

C91-Day1-1-96

C91-Day1-1-97

C91-Day1-1-98

C91-Day1-1-99

C91-Day1-1-100



