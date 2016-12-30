RSSChannel

Recruiting

Jappydolls

Wolfheinrich


Comiket 91 Day 1 Cosplay Full of Heart

C91-Day-1-3-1

Comiket 91 has demonstrated the heated (or perhaps frozen, given the season) passion that its cosplayers and attendees harbor for anime culture, serving as a grand opportunity for budding cosplayers to gain the notoriety and attention they generally crave in spades, and bound to have those unable to attend feeling quite disappointed that all they have are gigabytes of outstandingly shot photographs to remember the event by.

Photographers have been quick to provide the internet with their treasured images:

C91-Day-1-3-1

C91-Day-1-3-2

C91-Day-1-3-3

C91-Day-1-3-4

C91-Day-1-3-5

C91-Day-1-3-6

C91-Day-1-3-7

C91-Day-1-3-8

C91-Day-1-3-9

C91-Day-1-3-10

C91-Day-1-3-11

C91-Day-1-3-12

C91-Day-1-3-13

C91-Day-1-3-14

C91-Day-1-3-15

C91-Day-1-3-16

C91-Day-1-3-17

C91-Day-1-3-18

C91-Day-1-3-19

C91-Day-1-3-20

C91-Day-1-3-21

C91-Day-1-3-22

C91-Day-1-3-23

C91-Day-1-3-24

C91-Day-1-3-25

C91-Day-1-3-26

C91-Day-1-3-27

C91-Day-1-3-28

C91-Day-1-3-29

C91-Day-1-3-30

C91-Day-1-3-31

C91-Day-1-3-32

C91-Day-1-3-33

C91-Day-1-3-34

C91-Day-1-3-35

C91-Day-1-3-36

C91-Day-1-3-37

C91-Day-1-3-38

C91-Day-1-3-39

C91-Day-1-3-40

C91-Day-1-3-41

C91-Day-1-3-42

C91-Day-1-3-43

C91-Day-1-3-44

C91-Day-1-3-45

C91-Day-1-3-46

C91-Day-1-3-47

C91-Day-1-3-48

C91-Day-1-3-49

C91-Day-1-3-50

C91-Day-1-3-51

C91-Day-1-3-52

C91-Day-1-3-53

C91-Day-1-3-54

C91-Day-1-3-55

C91-Day-1-3-56

C91-Day-1-3-57

C91-Day-1-3-58

C91-Day-1-3-59

C91-Day-1-3-60

C91-Day-1-3-61

C91-Day-1-3-62

C91-Day-1-3-63

C91-Day-1-3-64

C91-Day-1-3-65

C91-Day-1-3-66

C91-Day-1-3-67

C91-Day-1-3-68

C91-Day-1-3-69

C91-Day-1-3-70

C91-Day-1-3-71

C91-Day-1-3-72

C91-Day-1-3-73

C91-Day-1-3-74

C91-Day-1-3-75

C91-Day-1-3-76

C91-Day-1-3-77

C91-Day-1-3-78

C91-Day-1-3-79

C91-Day-1-3-80

C91-Day-1-3-81

C91-Day-1-3-82

C91-Day-1-3-83

C91-Day-1-3-84

C91-Day-1-3-85

C91-Day-1-3-86

C91-Day-1-3-87

C91-Day-1-3-88



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Infinite Stratos: Versus Colors Announced
    30 Years of Dutch Wife Technology
    Sea Shepherd’s New Ship Smashed in Crash with Whalers
    Princess B*itch Royally Perverse
    Black Rock Shooter Cosplay Smoking Hot
    Goddess of Twitter: “A Proud C Cup!”
    Sexy Erio Touwa Cosplay
    Shiguma Rika Ero-Cosplay by Yurina Ayashiro Sheer Genius


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments