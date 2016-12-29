RSSChannel

The latest issue of Weekly Famitsu magazine has also started revealing “end-of-year” type rankings as this one compiles games of 2016 that were most revered by game developers (as opposed to gaming media shills and the mere peons who play the titles), with the next entry into a long-standing JRPG series managing to beat back the immensely popular Pokemon Go and Overwatch.

The ranking:


1. Persona 5

2. Pokémon GO

3. Overwatch

4. Final Fantasy XV

5. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

6. Life Is Strange

7. Dragon Quest Builders

8. Dark Souls III

9. Rez Infinite

10. Granblue Fantasy

    4 Comments
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:49 29/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Really wish the picture of Drake was just him leaning forward and he had massive titties in keeping with the theme we've established. Maybe next time...

    Avatar of Justin iZ Here
    Comment by Justin iZ Here
    07:44 29/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    >Pokemon go is number 2

    Are you kidding me? People still play that shit?

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:54 29/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    it's apparently still quite popular in japan.

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:10 29/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yeah, I think so too. But I was just there and it didn't seem that prevalent...and not many ads or anything for it

