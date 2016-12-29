Top 10 Games of 2016 Revered by Japanese Developers
The latest issue of Weekly Famitsu magazine has also started revealing “end-of-year” type rankings as this one compiles games of 2016 that were most revered by game developers (as opposed to gaming media shills and the mere peons who play the titles), with the next entry into a long-standing JRPG series managing to beat back the immensely popular Pokemon Go and Overwatch.
1. Persona 5
2. Pokémon GO
3. Overwatch
9. Rez Infinite
10. Granblue Fantasy
>Pokemon go is number 2
Are you kidding me? People still play that shit?
it's apparently still quite popular in japan.
Yeah, I think so too. But I was just there and it didn't seem that prevalent...and not many ads or anything for it