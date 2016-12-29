The latest issue of Weekly Famitsu magazine has also started revealing “end-of-year” type rankings as this one compiles games of 2016 that were most revered by game developers (as opposed to gaming media shills and the mere peons who play the titles), with the next entry into a long-standing JRPG series managing to beat back the immensely popular Pokemon Go and Overwatch.

The ranking:



1. Persona 5

2. Pokémon GO

3. Overwatch

4. Final Fantasy XV

5. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

6. Life Is Strange

7. Dragon Quest Builders

8. Dark Souls III

9. Rez Infinite

10. Granblue Fantasy