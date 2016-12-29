Re:Zero Death or Kiss Romantically-Inclined

The upcoming Re:Zero Death or Kiss game has unleashed a PV describing its premise and plot, which revolves around the pitiable Subaru becoming cursed once again and being forced to convince a girl into kissing him to lift it – a “convenient” turn of events perfect for a romance visual novel.

Re:Zero’s ever popular maid twins narrate the PV:

Players help decide Subaru’s fate once Re:Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu Death or Kiss launches for the PS4 and Vita on March 23rd.