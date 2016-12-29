RSSChannel

Recruiting

Wolfheinrich

Misty-Stix


Nights of Azure 2 Full of Bouncy Bathing

NightsofAzure2-Bouncy-Bathing-Trailer-1

NightsofAzure2-Bouncy-Bathing-Trailer-2

NightsofAzure2-Bouncy-Bathing-Trailer-3

The yuri theme of Nights of Azure 2 has grown ever stronger as some steamy bathing scenes have been revealed, impressing numerous watchers with the game’s extremely bouncy breast physics while showcasing plenty of fight scenes too, should the bathing service somehow disappoint.

The jiggly trailer:

The wondrous women of Nights of Azure 2 can be endlessly admired once the game is unleashed sometime in February for PS4 and Vita; a western release is also planned.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:55 29/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    I have plenty of ecchi games, theyre going to have to make the combat a lot better in this one if they want me to pick it up.

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Otaku Shed Blood for Saber
    Dragon Ball: Fusions “Majin Buu × Satan!?”
    Tomodachi ga Sukunai Nipple BD
    Outdoor P*****g Exhibitionist Quite Scandalous
    Kuroki Nanami Schoolgirl Seifuku Cosplay
    Goddess of 2ch: “F”
    Even More Sexy Comiket 78 Cosplayers – Day 2
    2ch Amateur Oppai Exhibitionism Gallery


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments