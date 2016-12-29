Nights of Azure 2 Full of Bouncy Bathing

The yuri theme of Nights of Azure 2 has grown ever stronger as some steamy bathing scenes have been revealed, impressing numerous watchers with the game’s extremely bouncy breast physics while showcasing plenty of fight scenes too, should the bathing service somehow disappoint.

The jiggly trailer:

The wondrous women of Nights of Azure 2 can be endlessly admired once the game is unleashed sometime in February for PS4 and Vita; a western release is also planned.