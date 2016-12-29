Musou Stars Full of Sexy Warrior Maidens
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Dec 29, 2016 21:35 JST
- Tags: Atelier Sophie, Dynasty Warriors, PS4, Tecmo Koei, Trailer, Video Gallery, Vita
Upcoming mascot-based Dynasty Warriors clone Musou Stars has once again acquainted viewers with its numerous playable characters, this time focusing briefly on four of its lovely warrior maidens – certain to acquire attention with their glorious beauty and airy costumes.
Sophie’s trailer (Atelier Sophie):
Wang Yuanji’s trailer (Dynasty Warriors):
Ouka’s trailer (Toukiden):
Kasumi’s trailer (Dead or Alive):
Those who revere Tecmo Koei can excitedly await the launch of Musou Stars on March 2nd for the PS4 and Vita.