Musou Stars Full of Sexy Warrior Maidens

Upcoming mascot-based Dynasty Warriors clone Musou Stars has once again acquainted viewers with its numerous playable characters, this time focusing briefly on four of its lovely warrior maidens – certain to acquire attention with their glorious beauty and airy costumes.

Sophie’s trailer (Atelier Sophie):

Wang Yuanji’s trailer (Dynasty Warriors):

Ouka’s trailer (Toukiden):

Kasumi’s trailer (Dead or Alive):

Those who revere Tecmo Koei can excitedly await the launch of Musou Stars on March 2nd for the PS4 and Vita.



