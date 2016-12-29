Hibike Euphonium 2 Concludes: “Completely Unexpected!”
- Date: Dec 29, 2016 21:14 JST
Tears have overwhelmed the final episode of Hibike Euphonium 2 as some of its characters graduate, leading to a rather shocking confession scene that likely few saw coming and possibly satisfying some of the anime’s yuri-loving crowd – though others are hoping for a new season so that the “true” romance can potentially be established.
Omake: