Brave Witches Climax Absolutely Explosive
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Dec 29, 2016 21:43 JST
- Tags: Drama, Endings, Guns, Image Gallery, Kemonomimi, Pantsu, Silver Link, Strike Witches
The infinitely cute Brave Witches have continued to struggle against their biggest threat yet, unsurprisingly concluding the series on a high note as the wondrous witches manage to succeed – those left wanting more however may be happy to know that a 13th episode (which takes place between the 7th and 8th episodes) is scheduled to debut in theaters sometime in 2017.
Omake: