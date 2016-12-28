Natuane Scorching Hot Incest Eroge

Summertime fun has arrived in the chilly month of December courtesy of Studio Rain’s “Natuane“, a titillating visual novel that focuses on beach sex with the protagonist’s cousin, potentially urging impressionable otaku to end up lusting after their own family members.

Natuane revolves around the male protagonist and his older cousin performing a variety of perverse activities on the beach, accompanied by occasional dialogue scenes that some players will likely skip over (due to their unimportance) in order to get straight to the naughty bits.

The fully-animated Natuane can become the next greatest addition to the collections of eroge enthusiasts now.