Top 10 Characters of Boku no Hero Academia

The latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump has revealed the results of its Boku no Hero Academia character ranking, with one hotheaded fire-starter easily overtaking the protagonist for first place – a surprising turn of events as protagonists usually steal the top spot in such popularity polls.

The ranking:


1. Katsuki Bakugou

2. Izuku Midoriya

3. Shouto Todoroki

4. Eraserhead

5. Eijirou Kirishima

6. All Might

7. Kyouka Jirou

8. Tenya Iida

9. Tsuyu Asui

10. Ochako Uraraka

