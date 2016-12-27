Tanaka Asuka’s Christmas Birthday Revered
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Dec 27, 2016 02:10 JST
- Tags: Anniversaries, Christmas, Hibike! Euphonium, Illustration, Megane, Otaku, Ronery
Some otaku have managed to find themselves company for the holidays by celebrating the birthday of Hibike Euphonium’s glasses-wearing goddess Tanaka Asuka, a perfect opportunity that may unfortunately do little in alleviating the “issues” which consign such individuals to a solitary Christmas fun time.
So her birthday is on christmas day? Interesting, happy birthday Asuka.