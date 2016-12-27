Rance VI + 5D Bundle Full of Sexual Fantasy

The latest entry into the legendary Rance rape-’em-up series can now be enjoyed by the western world courtesy of the English-translated Rance VI + 5D bundle, acquainting players with the franchise’s “hero” and bound to make them either disgusted or overjoyed by his rapacious villainy.

Rance 5D offers an alternative gameplay style from the main games in the series and may prove to be an interesting change of pace, whilst those not enthused may still find worth in the eroge’s abundance of H-scenes.

Main RPG title Rance VI revolves around the twisted Rance and his slave Sill attempting to liberate a kingdom governed by elitist mages, allowing players to witness a more heroic side to Rance – as he continues to rape and demean as he always has.

A PV for Rance 5D:

Rance VI’s extensive OP:

The games present in the Rance VI + 5D bundle possess a surprising amount of depth despite the gameplay-bereft experience most visual novels deliver; the bundle is available for purchase now.