Outdoor intercourse and other public acts of “stealthy” indecency have consumed the lusty first episode of Hataraku Otona no Renai Jijou, bound to make watchers wonder how such perverted antics can be accomplished without any passersby noticing…

Omake:

Hataraku Otona no Renai Jijou and all its tasteful fetishes can inspire impressionable otaku now.