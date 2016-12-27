Getsuyoubi no Tawawa Teases Endlessly
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Dec 27, 2016 02:39 JST
- Tags: Getsuyoubi no Tawawa, Oppai, Pine Jam, Romance, Schoolgirls, Trains
Romance has once again consumed Getsuyoubi no Tawawa‘s newest episode as the busty and highly beloved Ai-chan continues to tease her salary-man soulmate, still leaving their potential companionship hanging in the wind – which will no doubt delight the more deluded watchers obsessed with the 2D girl.
Omake:
I see, things have gotten serious now.
I'll miss this show TBH. If the disk sells well, who knows, it might just come back.