RSSChannel

Recruiting

Misty-Stix

Otakultura


Well-Endowed Selvaria Bles Christmas Figure

SelvariaBles-Christmas-Figure-2016-1

Valkyria Chronicles has continued to spread holiday cheer with another figure of its voluptuous maidens, this time starring Selvaria Bles wearing a skimpy outfit that could possibly rival even Juliana‘s – buyers can compare the two once Selvaria arrives in the non-Christmas month of May.

SelvariaBles-Christmas-Figure-2016-1

SelvariaBles-Christmas-Figure-2016-2

SelvariaBles-Christmas-Figure-2016-3

SelvariaBles-Christmas-Figure-2016-4

SelvariaBles-Christmas-Figure-2016-5

SelvariaBles-Christmas-Figure-2016-6

Selvaria Bles can be pre-ordered now.



Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments