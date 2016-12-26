Well-Endowed Selvaria Bles Christmas Figure
- Categories: Anime Figures, News
- Date: Dec 26, 2016 23:17 JST
- Tags: Christmas, Kemonomimi, Oppai, PVC, Valkyria Chronicles, Vertex
Valkyria Chronicles has continued to spread holiday cheer with another figure of its voluptuous maidens, this time starring Selvaria Bles wearing a skimpy outfit that could possibly rival even Juliana‘s – buyers can compare the two once Selvaria arrives in the non-Christmas month of May.
I'd plow her with my snow mobile.