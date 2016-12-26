Taimanin Asagi 3 Rapacious As Ever

Taimanin Asagi 3 has at last been unleashed to the masses, “unfortunately” containing less of the franchise’s staple extreme rape content as the episode devotes a portion of its time to a semi-romantic encounter with Asagi and the male “hero” – likely serving as yet another reason for hardcore fans to be upset at the series.

Omake:

The next entry into the legendary Taimanin Asagi series can be highly criticized now.