Taimanin Asagi 3 Rapacious As Ever
- Categories: Anime, H, News
- Date: Dec 26, 2016 04:07 JST
- Tags: Ero-anime, Fetish, Image Gallery, Oppai, Oshiri, Taimanin Asagi
Taimanin Asagi 3 has at last been unleashed to the masses, “unfortunately” containing less of the franchise’s staple extreme rape content as the episode devotes a portion of its time to a semi-romantic encounter with Asagi and the male “hero” – likely serving as yet another reason for hardcore fans to be upset at the series.
Omake:
The next entry into the legendary Taimanin Asagi series can be highly criticized now.
Rub the booty.
Love that they have brought back the series again and keeping them alive.
This was way better than the disappointment that was TA2 the animation. This was actual fap worthy.
It is so nice to see it back in higher quality animation.