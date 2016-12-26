RSSChannel

Lelouch of the Resurrection PV Promising Indeed

LelouchoftheResurrection-PV-1

LelouchoftheResurrection-PV-2

LelouchoftheResurrection-PV-3

The special PV shown during the Code Geass event celebrating the franchise’s 10th anniversary has emerged online, showcasing footage of the upcoming Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection and immediately causing many to speculate about what the series will focus around.

The first ever PV, accompanied by the joyous cheers of the event’s attendees:

The debut date for the upcoming animation has yet to be announced.



