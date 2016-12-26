Lelouch of the Resurrection PV Promising Indeed
- Date: Dec 26, 2016 23:18 JST
The special PV shown during the Code Geass event celebrating the franchise’s 10th anniversary has emerged online, showcasing footage of the upcoming Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection and immediately causing many to speculate about what the series will focus around.
The first ever PV, accompanied by the joyous cheers of the event’s attendees:
The debut date for the upcoming animation has yet to be announced.