Yuri on Ice Routine Recreated in 3D

Widely lauded skater boy anime Yuri on Ice has prompted numerous fans to perform real life iterations of the anime’s “astounding” skating routines, bound to be a surefire way of earning the dubious attentions of fujoshi whilst boosting the niche sport’s popularity amongst those who would only consider it an opportunity for Olympic flag-frotting or a tacky date idea.

An interpretation of “On Love: Eros.” by a novice skater:

The 2D version and its many forms:

The series has apparently garnered so much notoriety that even real life ice skaters have been showing interest in it, though perhaps for its man-on-man qualities rather than its stylish ice-skating…