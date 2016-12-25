RSSChannel

Yuri on Ice Routine Recreated in 3D

YurionIce-2Dvs3D-Skating-Routine-1

YurionIce-2Dvs3D-Skating-Routine-2

YurionIce-2Dvs3D-Skating-Routine-3

Widely lauded skater boy anime Yuri on Ice has prompted numerous fans to perform real life iterations of the anime’s “astounding” skating routines, bound to be a surefire way of earning the dubious attentions of fujoshi whilst boosting the niche sport’s popularity amongst those who would only consider it an opportunity for Olympic flag-frotting or a tacky date idea.

An interpretation of “On Love: Eros.” by a novice skater:

The 2D version and its many forms:

The series has apparently garnered so much notoriety that even real life ice skaters have been showing interest in it, though perhaps for its man-on-man qualities rather than its stylish ice-skating…



