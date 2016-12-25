Yometori x Gekokujo Sisterly Incest Eroge

Sisterly romance eroge Yometori x Gekokujo has ventured into the commonly explored territory of familial intercourse, incest apparently angling to be the new vanilla.

Protagonist Kazuki has learned the horrible truth in that he was adopted and that his sisters are not blood-related, a traumatic experience perhaps lightened by the fact that he is required to marry one of them – whilst also receiving a wealth of sexual favors along the way.

The fully-voiced Yometori x Gekokujo can fuel incest fantasies amongst players now.