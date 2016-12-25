The imminent end of 2016 has caused anime fans to compile rankings evaluating the year in several different aspects, with this new list-up seeking to determine the most charming anime characters of 2016 – a title that has unsurprisingly been granted to one ridiculously cute meido.

The ranking:



1. Rem (Re:Zero)

2. Osamu Dazai (Bungou Stray Dogs)

3. Megumin (KonoSuba)

4. Viktor Nikiforov (Yuri on Ice)

5. Nakahara Chuuya (Bungou Stray Dogs)

6. Suzukaze Aoba (New Game!)

7. Sakata Gintoki (Gintama)

8. Tsukishima Kei (Haikyuu!)

9. Emilia (Re:Zero)

10. Mikazuki Augus (Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron Blood Orphans)

11. Naoki Kusuo (Saiki Kusuo no Psi Nan)

12. Yoshinori Katsuyu (Yuri on Ice)

13. Oda Senosuke (Bungou Stray Dogs)

14. Karasuma Chitose (Girlish Number)

15. Natsume Takashi (Natsume Yuujinchou)

16. Kaitsu Kaitsu (Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru)

17. Toshiaki Toho (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure)

18. Shinsuke Takasugi (Gintama)

19. Yuri Prisczki (Yuri on Ice)

20. Hifumi Takimoto (New Game!)