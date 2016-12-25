Top 20 Most Charming Anime Characters of 2016
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Dec 25, 2016 04:00 JST
- Tags: Bungou Stray Dogs, New Game!, Rankings, Re:Zero, Subarashii Sekai, Yuri on Ice
The imminent end of 2016 has caused anime fans to compile rankings evaluating the year in several different aspects, with this new list-up seeking to determine the most charming anime characters of 2016 – a title that has unsurprisingly been granted to one ridiculously cute meido.
2. Osamu Dazai (Bungou Stray Dogs)
4. Viktor Nikiforov (Yuri on Ice)
5. Nakahara Chuuya (Bungou Stray Dogs)
6. Suzukaze Aoba (New Game!)
7. Sakata Gintoki (Gintama)
8. Tsukishima Kei (Haikyuu!)
10. Mikazuki Augus (Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron Blood Orphans)
11. Naoki Kusuo (Saiki Kusuo no Psi Nan)
12. Yoshinori Katsuyu (Yuri on Ice)
13. Oda Senosuke (Bungou Stray Dogs)
14. Karasuma Chitose (Girlish Number)
15. Natsume Takashi (Natsume Yuujinchou)
16. Kaitsu Kaitsu (Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru)
17. Toshiaki Toho (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure)
18. Shinsuke Takasugi (Gintama)
19. Yuri Prisczki (Yuri on Ice)
20. Hifumi Takimoto (New Game!)
Who the hell is Yoshinori Katsuyu? Isn't that supposed to be Yuuri Katsuki?
Someone needs more Kanji study time. Or at the very least, editorial cleanup.
That name won't even show up if you google the character list.
Who the f*ck is Toshiaki Toho
17 position. hahaha
So great to see Dazai so far up the list.
Saitama - One Punch Man
Hardly the poster boy for charming.