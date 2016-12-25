Some fans have been aghast at the “audacity” of the newly released PV for Shingeki no Kyojin‘s 2nd season as it rather nonchalantly reveals a major plot point, something that was likely divulged during one of its movies but will probably surprise those uninformed none-the-less.

The “spoiler-packed” 2nd season PV:

The gargantuan titans will return to wreak further havoc in April.