Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2 PV “Spoils Everything!”
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Dec 25, 2016 23:15 JST
- Tags: Continuations, Drama, PV, Shingeki no Kyojin, Wit Studio
Some fans have been aghast at the “audacity” of the newly released PV for Shingeki no Kyojin‘s 2nd season as it rather nonchalantly reveals a major plot point, something that was likely divulged during one of its movies but will probably surprise those uninformed none-the-less.
The “spoiler-packed” 2nd season PV:
The gargantuan titans will return to wreak further havoc in April.
Can't wait already to watch it, it's gonna be fucking awesome.
Spoiler? What spoiler? You mean the part where the Furry Titan is Eren's older brother?
"The uploader has not made this video available in your country."
Don't embed videos from funitrash. Quite a few of us can't watch it because of their retardation.
Why not just call it Attack on Titan? Way to be confusing
Way to be a pleb with this suggestion
Lol dumbass.