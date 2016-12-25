Scrumptious Juliana Eberhardt Christmas Figure
Military-themed franchise Valkyria Chronicles has celebrated the magic of Christmas with this stunningly busty figurine of Juliana Eberhardt, who has offered some delicious cake to buyers should her incredible body somehow not prove tasty enough when she makes her arrival in the unseasonable month of May.
Le tiny head.
her torso looks kind of weird