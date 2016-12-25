RSSChannel

Recruiting

Looking Glass

Misty-Stix


Scrumptious Juliana Eberhardt Christmas Figure

JulianaEberhardt-Christmas-2016-Figure-1

Military-themed franchise Valkyria Chronicles has celebrated the magic of Christmas with this stunningly busty figurine of Juliana Eberhardt, who has offered some delicious cake to buyers should her incredible body somehow not prove tasty enough when she makes her arrival in the unseasonable month of May.

JulianaEberhardt-Christmas-2016-Figure-1

JulianaEberhardt-Christmas-2016-Figure-2

JulianaEberhardt-Christmas-2016-Figure-3

JulianaEberhardt-Christmas-2016-Figure-4

Juliana Eberhardt can be pre-ordered now.



Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments