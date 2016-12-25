Redundant Rem & Ram Cosplay Still Enchanting
- Categories: Anime, Galleries
- Date: Dec 25, 2016 21:23 JST
- Tags: Cosplay, Image Gallery, Maids, Oppai, Re:Zero, Zettai Ryouiki
Yet another cosplay of the breath-taking sort has emerged for the highly adored maid twins of Re:Zero, no doubt proving even more adorable than the last and certain to make some onlookers wonder how all these Rem and Ram cosplayers would look dressed as other less popular characters…
Too old.
Я конечно пофапал, но просто не даёт покоя вопрос, а как они видят мир одним глазом? Просто, челка же мешает.
Fuck off, Rusky!
Nobody wants to have anything to do with you animals...
Chinese cosplayer?
I'm digging their long legs. Very nice.
BOH-RING!1 get with the anus gallery already