Racing Miku 2017 Version Flutters Into View

RacingMiku-2017-Visual-2

The imminent conclusion of 2016AD has caused Good Smile Racing’s end-of-year party to divulge the 2017 iteration of Racing Miku, appealing to the usual crowds with her unsurprisingly cute design and likely to amass gargantuan profits once the inevitable barrage of Racing Miku themed goods go on sale.

The 2017 version of Racing Miku, designed by fabled illustrator Tony Taka:

RacingMiku-2017-Visual-1

RacingMiku-2017-Visual-3

RacingMiku-2017-Visual-4

RacingMiku-2017-Visual-5



