Dragon Ball Super Deadlier Than Ever
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Dec 25, 2016 21:05 JST
- Tags: Dragon Ball Super, Drama, Image Gallery, Toei
Deadly assassin Hit makes his return in Dragon Ball Super to duel the seemingly unstoppable Goku, resulting in a rather short but surely exciting bout as new techniques are unleashed – though some are wondering if the show’s other incredibly weak characters will ever get some time in the spotlight again.
Omake:
Great Saiyaman TV show? Gohan looks like he can go one of two ways; 1. Be shocked at what he saw, or 2. Be on tilt and go show em how its really done.
Wait for the next arc on Feb R-I-F-T. Other characters are gonna get their time in the spot light.....except Yamcha
blugh