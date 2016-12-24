VR Kanojo “Grope A Real Schoolgirl!”

Illusion’s upcoming virtual reality eroge “VR Kanojo” has gotten another showcase in the form of a sexy new PV, depicting the player’s ability to not only touch the game’s main girl but also forcibly lift her skirt – an innovation that will no doubt both revolutionize Japanese erotica and either trap millions of chikan in their cramped semen-stained VR chambers of slumber and involuntary chastity, or else unleash an army of now highly trained skirt-flippers onto the streets.

The naughty new PV:

A demo is available now for those who have either an HTC Vive or Oculus Rift; the game is scheduled for a February 18th release.