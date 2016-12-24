Over-the-top action series JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has had its most fearsome foes evaluated and fansorted into a ranking depending upon their strength, revealing voters to be particularly fond of one certain baddie as he appears no less than three times through the list.

The ranking:



1. Dio (Phantom Blood)

2. Enrico Pucci (Stone Ocean)

3. Dio (Stardust Crusaders)

4. Kars (Battle Tendency)

5. Dio (Steel Ball Run)

6. Yoshikage Kira (Diamond is Unbreakable)

7. Diavolo (Vento Aureo)

8. Funny Valentine (Steel Ball Run)