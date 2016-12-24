RSSChannel

Recruiting

Looking Glass

Mad Empire


Top8-JojosBizarreAdventure-Strongest-Foes-2016-2

Over-the-top action series JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has had its most fearsome foes evaluated and fansorted into a ranking depending upon their strength, revealing voters to be particularly fond of one certain baddie as he appears no less than three times through the list.

The ranking:


1. Dio (Phantom Blood)

Top8-JojosBizarreAdventure-Strongest-Foes-2016-1

2. Enrico Pucci (Stone Ocean)

Top8-JojosBizarreAdventure-Strongest-Foes-2016-2

3. Dio (Stardust Crusaders)

Top8-JojosBizarreAdventure-Strongest-Foes-2016-3

4. Kars (Battle Tendency)

Top8-JojosBizarreAdventure-Strongest-Foes-2016-4

5. Dio (Steel Ball Run)

Top8-JojosBizarreAdventure-Strongest-Foes-2016-5

6. Yoshikage Kira (Diamond is Unbreakable)

Top8-JojosBizarreAdventure-Strongest-Foes-2016-6

7. Diavolo (Vento Aureo)

Top8-JojosBizarreAdventure-Strongest-Foes-2016-7

8. Funny Valentine (Steel Ball Run)

Top8-JojosBizarreAdventure-Strongest-Foes-2016-8



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    11 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:17 24/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    The question is, the danger levels are based on their threat level to the world or the MC's anal virginity?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:52 24/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Probably the world, or else Caesar Zeppeli would be on top.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:04 24/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    #6:

    "What a beautiful Duwang!" (chew)

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:04 24/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    In terms of sheer raw-stopping-power, Kars ought to to be Number One, THEN followed by Puchi and *then* still followed by DIO of Part 3.

    When Kars became the Ultimate Lifeform, his physical strength and speed was unequalled, is THE strongest Hamon User in the *Franchise* as-well-as an immortal that will NEVER stop regenerating all damage till the end of time (Not even Perfect Cell of Dragonball Z is this "perfect" in that regard).

    And when you stick the brain of a strategist that would put Sun Tzu himself to shame, you had a character you simply can't even TRICK into taking enough damage in one go (not even falling into a LITERAL Volcano SCRATCHED the bastard), much less win against in a fair fight.

    Araki wrote himself into a corner by introducing such a perfectly-invincible villain so *early* into his saga, and the only way he could get rid of him was via a Dumb-Luck Erupting-Volcano Deus-Ex-Machina. "Lazy" as a Deus-Ex-Machina like that was, it was the only plausible way that a veritable God like Kars can be beaten out of the story (and off the planet)

    Hence Kars, hands down, is THE single Most Powerful Jojo's Bizzare Adventure Boss, period.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:50 24/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Agreed. I expected to see Kars at the top too.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:40 24/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Kars not first?

    This is obvious a popularity poll and not a Threat poll I guess

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Nin
    Comment by Nin
    00:37 24/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    STOP!!!

    Reply to Nin
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:02 24/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    You forgot to say... ZA WARUDO!!!! :^)

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:03 24/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    you thought someone else would take 1st place, but it was me, DIO!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:49 24/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    You expected a clever reply, but it was ME, DIO!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:36 24/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    If we're talking about who is the strongest villain of JoJo, it has to be Kars with his ultimate form. Although Pucci did destroy the universe with Made in Heaven and Valentine can just bring your other self from another universe to kill you, so that's pretty subjective on who is the strongest.

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Square Enix: “Interested” in FF7 Remake, “No FF13 DLC!”
    Female Breast Size Proportional to Stress
    Keijo Most Touching
    Ecchi Fence
    Yoko Oppai Festa
    Stylish Pantsu Gallery II
    Kobato Nekomimi Cosplay Adorably Innocent
    Goddess of Twitter: SJ@18 PPN JD


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments