Top 8 Strongest Bosses of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure
- Date: Dec 24, 2016 00:30 JST
Over-the-top action series JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has had its most fearsome foes evaluated and fansorted into a ranking depending upon their strength, revealing voters to be particularly fond of one certain baddie as he appears no less than three times through the list.
1. Dio (Phantom Blood)
2. Enrico Pucci (Stone Ocean)
3. Dio (Stardust Crusaders)
4. Kars (Battle Tendency)
5. Dio (Steel Ball Run)
6. Yoshikage Kira (Diamond is Unbreakable)
7. Diavolo (Vento Aureo)
8. Funny Valentine (Steel Ball Run)
The question is, the danger levels are based on their threat level to the world or the MC's anal virginity?
Probably the world, or else Caesar Zeppeli would be on top.
#6:
"What a beautiful Duwang!" (chew)
In terms of sheer raw-stopping-power, Kars ought to to be Number One, THEN followed by Puchi and *then* still followed by DIO of Part 3.
When Kars became the Ultimate Lifeform, his physical strength and speed was unequalled, is THE strongest Hamon User in the *Franchise* as-well-as an immortal that will NEVER stop regenerating all damage till the end of time (Not even Perfect Cell of Dragonball Z is this "perfect" in that regard).
And when you stick the brain of a strategist that would put Sun Tzu himself to shame, you had a character you simply can't even TRICK into taking enough damage in one go (not even falling into a LITERAL Volcano SCRATCHED the bastard), much less win against in a fair fight.
Araki wrote himself into a corner by introducing such a perfectly-invincible villain so *early* into his saga, and the only way he could get rid of him was via a Dumb-Luck Erupting-Volcano Deus-Ex-Machina. "Lazy" as a Deus-Ex-Machina like that was, it was the only plausible way that a veritable God like Kars can be beaten out of the story (and off the planet)
Hence Kars, hands down, is THE single Most Powerful Jojo's Bizzare Adventure Boss, period.
Agreed. I expected to see Kars at the top too.
Kars not first?
This is obvious a popularity poll and not a Threat poll I guess
STOP!!!
You forgot to say... ZA WARUDO!!!! :^)
you thought someone else would take 1st place, but it was me, DIO!
You expected a clever reply, but it was ME, DIO!
If we're talking about who is the strongest villain of JoJo, it has to be Kars with his ultimate form. Although Pucci did destroy the universe with Made in Heaven and Valentine can just bring your other self from another universe to kill you, so that's pretty subjective on who is the strongest.