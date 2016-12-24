Keijo Rears Its End: “Anime of The Year!”
The final act of girl-on-girl sports anime Keijo has naturally ended in a climactic bustup of near mid-alphabet proportions, easily accruing plenty of positive opinions (with some now exalting the series as anime of the year) and causing its newly obtained fans to desperately pray for a new season.
Definitely enjoyable show. Don't see why it even has haters. There is plenty of other shows to watch, its not like it is the only anime show to have aired this season/year.
Looking forward to seeing what other completely ridiculous moves that will come out in season 2 x)
The haters of keijo happen to be puritans of the highest degree, rad fems drenched in envy over how good the girls looked. Or anime elitist that think themselves the pinnacle of anime watching culture
Unfortunately won't have a season 2, tha sales was very bad :/
Thank Bob Ross. Don't need this trash.
1st BD sales plumped really hard btw
Modern people still buy anime?
I mean, I bought one special one in my life but mostly its just merchandise. The rest is download or bds or dvds of hentai and shows at the library.
To say this anime is highly sexualized is both an over n under statement.
Despite boobs n butts being the main features, they are not portrayed as items of sexual desires but weapons of mass destruction.
Feminists shld focus on the positive aspects of the anime which highlights the aspiration and determination of these young gals and their positive attitude towards competition and sports, which sadly is grossly lacking in the real world where sports have been polluted and interfered by politics.
Vacuum Hurricane Analball, Dragon Tits - Ryu must be proud.
Parody of the year is better.
you got to give it up for Oscar wilde like wordplay
I'm really open to a lot of stuff but this is hilariously stupid imao. >_<
Still gonna watch it sometime, tho. XD
thats kind of the point. its even more hilarious when you consider the fact that they take it seriously and not just as some joke or gag like say gintama
shows how shit the year must of been if people are saying this crap should be the "Anime of the Year"
Narutard detected
Narutard? really? This show is nothing but ridiculous comedy. Its got bland story with nothing but fanservice driving it. If this didn't involve girls in bikinis, this show would be considered garbage.
go watch Gintama and them come back
Too right.
I have no fucking clue what's going on, but I can't stop watching.
2nd season will be a while yet as it's almost caught up with the manga unless they make up some new material.
really? then see ya'll in 2020
if they had adopted it from the start of the manga they could easily make this a 24 ep cour.
as far as being almost caught up with the manga is concerned the raws are pretty far ahead already. theres enough material to make a second season if they wanted
Prob a sec season never happend, the sales of the firts dvd be only 145 plop, and the BD be 715, practically is a epic fail of sales.
Prob never see a second season, remembed guys to keijo bds and dvs have the worst sales of that season, and xebec usuaally when have a epic fail anime they left him die.
Keijo tapped into Dragon Ball with that power transfer and aura show
its ironic that the last franchise they parodied at the end had to be DB
If you think that was the last thing they parodied in this episode, you don't even know half of the references.
Sancom didnt show it here but the last ep showed cameos of characters of the next arc as if they were hinting at a season 2
To bad to have horrible sales, for that prob we never see anymore of this show.
Yeah, the plot is funny and interesting.
For me the character design and art style is not really top notch in Anime, comic version is much better. And as they need to show the anime in SJW/prude dominated country like in US they have to tone down things like nipple tricks.
Anime of the year? Lol so now you only have to show tit/but fight to get anime of the year? How low can some ppl fall?
Tell us, O wise and great anime connoisseur, what is anime of the year?
Lol this is easily the most popular anime of the season. If even half of the people who watch the free streams purchased BD's it would easily get a second season.
Sunshine !!
He's just a puritan.
While popular yes, I'm pretty sure yuri on ice is more popular this season. And much more so with merchandise. And as for anime of the year, really? Keijo over re:zero? Not likely.
Most popular anime of the season? Wut? JoJo Part 4 Bungou Stray Dogs, 3-gatsu no Lion, Fune wo Amu, Drifters...even Yuri on Ice was more popular than this shit. Keijo was only popular among ecchi fans, anyone with a modicum of taste dismissed this series after the "hilariously stupid" factor wore off. When it started taking itself too seriously with the retarded techniques and DBZ style fights it became completely unbearable. But then, what can you expect from SanCom readers? You all share the mentality of "i see boobs, i like". You faggots only think with your dicks.
inb4 you disgusting weebs massive downvote my comment like you autistic fags do all the time because you can't handle the truth.
Second time is the charm. I'll keep posting my comment back untill it stops getting deleted. Go suck a bag of dicks you bunch of fat-ass redneck fags.
Wow sir you must be salty as fuck
Also if you even bothered to actually watch the show you would know something
We've reached rock bottom in terms of quality anime... It doesn't get any worst than this.
Oh my gods it shows tits and ass and isn't some super serious manime with big muscly guys with lots of blood and gore. Please kill yourself
This show needs another season.