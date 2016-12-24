I Was Raped By Your Boss Particularly Rough
Wondrously busty AV actress Julia has become the victim in ravenous AV title “I Was Raped By Your Boss“, unsurprisingly revolving around the violation of an innocent wife and bound to further fuel the fantasies of Julia’s gargantuan fanbase.
The upcoming AVN (Adult Entertainment Expo) event in Las Vegas will also be featuring the highly respected Julia and a myriad of other illustrious adult actors; Julia’s promotional video can be seen below:
The forceful AV:
Semi-vanilla fetishists can potentially sate their unsavory lusts with this hardcore AV now.
Fake breasts doesn't please me
Then she'll be right up your alley since she doesn't have fake tits.
wrong.
hey dipshit look at the very last pic, fake tits don't do that. or pic 30 or hell watch her in action.
Julia's tits are the best.
This is perfection.
A wise man once said "if you go down to give her head, it stops being rape and becomes a date"
The japanese are interested in "rape" just as a concept, not the sexual act per se. Otherwise, their "rape" movies wouldn't be just "blackmailed wife" or "girl in a dungeon", or small variations of those.
This isn't rough at all and who could get it up for an old hag like this?
I could. I did. I would do again.
Better question, what male that has sexual interests in females couldn't get it up for her (assuming he has no erection issues in general?)
Albeit Julia is not my ideal type, more in to the cute aesthetic but holy shit she is hot. Dat ass is incredible.
Why don't Japanese av models shave down there anyway? It's like Bear Grylls could film an entire season of Man vs Wild in Julias bush.
Gotta love a bit of Julia.
There is a lot of rapey stuff in both film and literature in Japan and China. What the hell is going on over there?
Either because of their "public shame. everyone should keep to themselves" mentality.
or
They just aren't afraid to explore themes the western world is. Seriously, it's like being straight is worse than what hitler did to the jews.
Rapey stuff everywhere, not exclusive there. Or humanity; see ducks.
Or penguins.