Gun Gun Pixies OP Massively Moe
- Date: Dec 24, 2016 00:26 JST
Compile Heart has divulged the ultra happy OP for their next naughty game “Gun Gun Pixies“, which follows the adventure of two minuscule pixies exploring a female dormitory that will no doubt lead to several sexy moments and result in plenty of interest from those denied access to such intriguing spaces.
The energetic OP, which shows just enough sexiness to potentially pique the interest of viewers:
Players can scandalously scour every nook and cranny once Gun Gun Pixies launches for Vita on March 23rd.
And other fapgame wasted in vita.
Those of us with a long commute appreciate having fapgames on our mobile console, you know.
What else would I be doing in the trains every morning? Touch the little schoolgirls? Ohh, wait, that may work...
The Vita takes offense to that.
Shots fired.
something tells me the bath scenes will be toned down for us filthy barbarians :(
would of loved to see a bit more gameplay though on how its like gun gal
ok now I seen game play:
https://www.sankakucomplex.com/2016/11/09/gun-gun-pixies-biggest-breasts-ever/
sorta reminds me of a cross between of microvolts crossed with The Daibijin (demolition girl ps2)
Compile Hearts won't even release games to west anymore, better just get JPN PSN account and learn moonrunes.