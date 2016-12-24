Gun Gun Pixies OP Massively Moe

Compile Heart has divulged the ultra happy OP for their next naughty game “Gun Gun Pixies“, which follows the adventure of two minuscule pixies exploring a female dormitory that will no doubt lead to several sexy moments and result in plenty of interest from those denied access to such intriguing spaces.

The energetic OP, which shows just enough sexiness to potentially pique the interest of viewers:

Players can scandalously scour every nook and cranny once Gun Gun Pixies launches for Vita on March 23rd.