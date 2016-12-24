The ravaging of an older woman who was once an idol has served as the main draw of Norn/Miel/Cybele’s “Ex-Idol Wife Gets F****d By Young Stud“, which manages the dubious distinction of almost being normal as warped adult game standards go.

The game’s main protagonist (a man with a wife and kids of his own) coaxes the former idol into sexual situations, eventually causing her to give in and cheat on her beloved husband – an event that a thankfully unknown number of depraved players likely wish would happen to them (despite probably lacking a wife to cheat on).

The raunchy Ex-Idol Wife Gets F****d By Young Stud can provide visual novel enthusiasts with a their “thrilling” adultery-filled venture now.