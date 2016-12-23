Top 10 Most Tweeted Autumn Anime of 2016
The “Kadokawa Ascii Research Laboratories” have sorted their accumulated data regarding the most tweeted autumn anime of 2016 into a handy new ranking, unsurprisingly revealing one particularly homosexual ice skater anime to have the most activity on Twitter.
The ranking, which was based on data from November 24th to December 14th:
2. Haikyu!!
5. Mobile Suit Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans
6. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable
7. Uta no Prince-sama Legend Star
9. Drifters
10. Occultic;Nine
Literally never even heard of the last 3.
Shows that the only people that use twitter are 12 year old girls.
Yes
fake list.
The fact that occultic; nine made the list just discredits the whole thing.