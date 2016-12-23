The “Kadokawa Ascii Research Laboratories” have sorted their accumulated data regarding the most tweeted autumn anime of 2016 into a handy new ranking, unsurprisingly revealing one particularly homosexual ice skater anime to have the most activity on Twitter.

The ranking, which was based on data from November 24th to December 14th:



1. Yuri!!! on Ice

2. Haikyu!!

3. Touken Ranbu Hanamaru

4. Bungou Stray Dogs

5. Mobile Suit Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans

6. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable

7. Uta no Prince-sama Legend Star

8. Dream Festival!

9. Drifters

10. Occultic;Nine