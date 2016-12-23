RSSChannel



The “Kadokawa Ascii Research Laboratories” have sorted their accumulated data regarding the most tweeted autumn anime of 2016 into a handy new ranking, unsurprisingly revealing one particularly homosexual ice skater anime to have the most activity on Twitter.

The ranking, which was based on data from November 24th to December 14th:


1. Yuri!!! on Ice

Top10-Most-Tweeted-Autumn-Anime-2016-1

2. Haikyu!!

Top10-Most-Tweeted-Autumn-Anime-2016-2

3. Touken Ranbu Hanamaru

Top10-Most-Tweeted-Autumn-Anime-2016-3

4. Bungou Stray Dogs

Top10-Most-Tweeted-Autumn-Anime-2016-4

5. Mobile Suit Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans

Top10-Most-Tweeted-Autumn-Anime-2016-5

6. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable

Top10-Most-Tweeted-Autumn-Anime-2016-6

7. Uta no Prince-sama Legend Star

Top10-Most-Tweeted-Autumn-Anime-2016-7

8. Dream Festival!

Top10-Most-Tweeted-Autumn-Anime-2016-8

9. Drifters

Top10-Most-Tweeted-Autumn-Anime-2016-9

10. Occultic;Nine

Top10-Most-Tweeted-Autumn-Anime-2016-10



