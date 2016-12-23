Sankaku Apple App 1.1 Released

The first major update for the iOS edition of the Sankaku app is out, bring major changes to the interface, multi-language tag switching, bug fixes and much else.

The app is freely available from Apple’s App Store now.

As usual, new users may wish to unbowlderise their experience by disabling the Apple-mandated content filters, which can be done by accessing their account options from Sankaku Channel itself.

Major features from the Android app will follow in short order, along with anything special developed just for Apple platforms.

The Android app’s various editions are of course still available too.

Questions or suggestions, complaints or comments, all are welcome!