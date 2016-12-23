Sankaku Apple App 1.1 Released
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Dec 23, 2016 05:26 JST
- Tags: Announcements, Apple, Internet, Keitai, Sankaku Channel, Sankaku Complex
The first major update for the iOS edition of the Sankaku app is out, bring major changes to the interface, multi-language tag switching, bug fixes and much else.
The app is freely available from Apple’s App Store now.
As usual, new users may wish to unbowlderise their experience by disabling the Apple-mandated content filters, which can be done by accessing their account options from Sankaku Channel itself.
Major features from the Android app will follow in short order, along with anything special developed just for Apple platforms.
The Android app’s various editions are of course still available too.
Questions or suggestions, complaints or comments, all are welcome!
Thanks for the active development on the app.
Would it be possible to be able to purchase a no-ads perk inside the app?
It would be nice if the blank dark ad bar dissapears while an ad is loading like in version 1.0
This update is more of a downgrade as that issue was not present in the first version.
At least show ads while searching and not while viewing an image in fullscreen instead of the other way around
i'd be willing to pay for this on the android version as well.
Also looking to pay for a ad-free version.
Take my money!
iOS? Sorry, I don't buy Apple products because I'm not a moron.
Still useless can't login.
Iphone 6 latest ios...
Look at the poor oppressed woman, forced by the evil patriarchy into objectifying herself.
Won't even log in. Just like the previous version. Avoid like the plague.
I don't why the hell there can be an NSFW version when Reddit,Pixiv,and Tumblr have a metric ass ton of porn
Excuse me sir, but ass ton is not a recognized unit of measure. You may find that fuck ton or shit load are more appropriate.
someone should've looked in the mirror before drawing the reverse.
I don't see what problem is.
Look at the hands.
Still don't see the problem.