A particularly monstrous new look at the upcoming Resident Evil: Vendetta movie has stirred up some positivity as the franchise once again attempts to “go back to its roots”, seemingly promising another combination of action and “horror” that Resident Evil enthusiasts are hoping will not be consumed entirely by action.

The new trailer, which has shown off some unique ideas and a teaser of the movie’s English cast:

Skeptical fans can ascertain the movie’s faithfulness to the franchise when it debuts worldwide sometime next year.