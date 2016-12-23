RSSChannel

Recruiting

Ota7

Wolfheinrich


Kuchiki Rukia Cosplay Oozing With Charm

KuchikiRukia-Cosplay-Drawing-3

The world renowned Bleach franchise has lived on through its dedicated fans (who perhaps have issues with letting go) as pitiable heroine Kuchiki Rukia has been fondly remembered by way of this cosplay, which also charmingly pays tribute to her “exceptional” drawing skills.

The cute seifuku cosplay:

KuchikiRukia-Cosplay-Drawing-1

KuchikiRukia-Cosplay-Drawing-2

KuchikiRukia-Cosplay-Drawing-3

KuchikiRukia-Cosplay-Drawing-4

KuchikiRukia-Cosplay-Drawing-5

KuchikiRukia-Cosplay-Drawing-6

KuchikiRukia-Cosplay-Drawing-7

KuchikiRukia-Cosplay-Drawing-8

KuchikiRukia-Cosplay-Drawing-9



Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments