Kuchiki Rukia Cosplay Oozing With Charm
- Categories: Anime, Galleries
- Date: Dec 23, 2016 17:09 JST
- Tags: Bleach, Cosplay, Drawing, Image Gallery, Schoolgirls, Seifuku
The world renowned Bleach franchise has lived on through its dedicated fans (who perhaps have issues with letting go) as pitiable heroine Kuchiki Rukia has been fondly remembered by way of this cosplay, which also charmingly pays tribute to her “exceptional” drawing skills.
Girl's got Soul
Wow, the is the first I have seen that cosplay looks better than original characters.
Looks a ton better than the actual character, pretty nice.
NOBODY KNOWS WHO I REALLY AM
because nobody cares.
Wow! looks just like her!! perfect!!
Looks can be deceiving. The drawing gave it away, the real Kuchiki Rukia doesn't draw that good.
I miss Rukia being weird.
Can't draw. Forgets to eat. Sleaping in the closet. Socially clumsy. The whole world is like a foreign country to her (because it is)
Good times.