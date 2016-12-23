Keijo BD “Where Are The Nipples!?”
The outlandish breast and butt slapping action of Keijo can now be immortalized on every anime fan’s shelf with the show’s 2nd sexy BD release, providing the usual subtle enhancements that likely almost no buyers will notice and unfortunately disappointing many with its lack of nipples.
Omake:
The “sickening child porn” that is Keijo can be enjoyed by blasphemers now.
that's fail, who would byu it...
nobody.
SLOWPOKE NEWS alot, in fapservice they say that 2 weeks ago.
Given this anime is from the same studio as To Love-Ru, I don't get why it has no nipples.
I'd understand it if it was like Kissxsis and it actually showed no nipples in the manga, but according to the comments, there are a lot of nipples shown.
99% of the Anime are filled with butts. Butts have no nipples.
I haven't read much of the manga, so don't take as a certainty, but from what I do remember reading, there was no nips shown. Assuming the anime stays true to that, there most likely won't be any nips in the TV series, maybe a OVA or something.
What ? The manga has tons of nipples, as seen here http://fapservice.com/ecchi-sports-manga-keijo-to-get-tv-anime/
Inclusive in Fapservice they post this new to weeks ago lol.
There's are all from the introduction chapters that were skipped in the anime.
"I haven't read much of the manga, so don't take as a certainty, "
There's either none, or some later down the line. (Like volume five or something.)
There weren't any nipple sin the original manga i believe.
no there were plenty
who cares about the nipples where are the sphincters