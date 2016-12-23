Hibike Euphonium 2 “The Big Event!”
The dedicated blowing of Hibike Euphonium 2‘s schoolgirls has at last been put to the ultimate test at the Nationals, certainly creating the most tense atmosphere yet – with some rather shocking confessions bound to take some viewers by surprise as well.
Omake:
Lol skipped the music again.
Anyway, SENSEI SUKI DESU!
w00t? Still no yuri?