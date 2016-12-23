RSSChannel

Hibike Euphonium 2 BD Yukata Madness

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-Extra-4

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-Extra-5

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-Extra-17

Those who have been appreciating the musical schoolgirl drama of Hibike Euphonium 2 will likely be overjoyed in knowing that its first BD has launched, bundled with a bonus animation to potentially break up the constant serious nature of the series with its focus on horny hijinks and blowing action.

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-1

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-2

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-3

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-4

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-5

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-6

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-7

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-8

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-9

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-10

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-11

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-12

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-13

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-14

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-15

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-16

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-17

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-18

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-19

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-20

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-21

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-22

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-23

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-24

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-25

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-26

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-27

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-28

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-29

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-30

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-31

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-32

The comical extra animation:

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-Extra-1

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-Extra-2

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-Extra-3

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-Extra-4

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-Extra-5

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-Extra-6

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-Extra-7

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-Extra-8

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-Extra-9

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-Extra-10

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-Extra-11

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-Extra-12

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-Extra-13

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-Extra-14

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-Extra-15

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-Extra-16

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-Extra-17

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-Extra-18

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-Extra-19

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-Extra-20

Omake:

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-Omake-1

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-Omake-2

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-Omake-3

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-Omake-4

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-Omake-5

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-Omake-6

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-Omake-7

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-Omake-8

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-Omake-9

HibikeEuphonium2-BD1-Omake-10

The beautiful blowing girls of Hibike Euphonium 2 can be acquired in the 3D realm by way of the 2nd season’s first BD disc now.



    Beautifully drawn anime and great character designs. It didn't need it but I wouldn't have minded seeing the girls naked.

