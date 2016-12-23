Hibike Euphonium 2 BD Yukata Madness
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Dec 23, 2016 20:05 JST
- Tags: BD, Comedy, DVD Extras, Hibike! Euphonium, Kyoto Animation, Music, Schoolgirls
Those who have been appreciating the musical schoolgirl drama of Hibike Euphonium 2 will likely be overjoyed in knowing that its first BD has launched, bundled with a bonus animation to potentially break up the constant serious nature of the series with its focus on horny hijinks and blowing action.
The comical extra animation:
Omake:
The beautiful blowing girls of Hibike Euphonium 2 can be acquired in the 3D realm by way of the 2nd season’s first BD disc now.
Beautifully drawn anime and great character designs. It didn't need it but I wouldn't have minded seeing the girls naked.