RSSChannel

Recruiting

Jappydolls

Otakultura


Yurishiro Ginko Cosplay Unbearably Cute

YurishiroGinko-Bathtub-Bed-Cosplay-8

The human form of homosexual bear girl Yurishiro Ginko has served as the stunning inspiration of this Yuri Kuma Arashi cosplay, certain to generate the usual amount of praise from onlookers despite some believing that the cosplay would be better if the lonely girl was accompanied by her partner in crime.

The beautiful bear girl cosplay:

YurishiroGinko-Bathtub-Bed-Cosplay-1

YurishiroGinko-Bathtub-Bed-Cosplay-2

YurishiroGinko-Bathtub-Bed-Cosplay-3

YurishiroGinko-Bathtub-Bed-Cosplay-4

YurishiroGinko-Bathtub-Bed-Cosplay-5

YurishiroGinko-Bathtub-Bed-Cosplay-6

YurishiroGinko-Bathtub-Bed-Cosplay-7

YurishiroGinko-Bathtub-Bed-Cosplay-8

YurishiroGinko-Bathtub-Bed-Cosplay-9



Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments