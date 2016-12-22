Yuri on Ice × South Park

Occasionally grotesque western comedy South Park and homosexual ice-skating anime Yuri on Ice have seemingly taken turns referencing each other, an unsurprising event considering South Park’s constant tributes to anime, but still proving highly amusing to many none-the-less.

South Park initially made a subtle shout-out to the anime by way of a brief appearance on a computer screen:

Realizing that the highly revered western show noticed them, Yuri on Ice returned the favor by inserting Cartman’s classic outfit into a brief flashback scene in the anime’s final episode: