Top 10 Most Perverted Anime Leches

One dedicated pervert has reigned supreme over his comrades with this new informative ranking, which has sought to determine the most perverted anime characters of all time – resulting in beloved turtle hermit Master Roshi somehow being bested by a series just as ancient as the legendary Dragon Ball.

The ranking:



1. Saeba Ryou (City Hunter)

2. Master Roshi (Dragon Ball)

3. Moroboshi Ataru (Urusei Yatsura)

4. Lupin III (Lupin III)

5. Shinnosuke Nohara (Crayon Shin-chan)

6. Happosai (Ranma 1/2)

7. Rito Yuuki (To Love-Ru)

8. Meliodas (Nanatsu no Taizai)

9. Jiraiya (Naruto)

10. Araragi Koyomi (Monogatari)