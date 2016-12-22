RSSChannel

Top 10 Most Perverted Anime Leches

Top10-Most-Perverted-Anime-Characters-2016-2

One dedicated pervert has reigned supreme over his comrades with this new informative ranking, which has sought to determine the most perverted anime characters of all time – resulting in beloved turtle hermit Master Roshi somehow being bested by a series just as ancient as the legendary Dragon Ball.

The ranking:


1. Saeba Ryou (City Hunter)

Top10-Most-Perverted-Anime-Characters-2016-1

2. Master Roshi (Dragon Ball)

Top10-Most-Perverted-Anime-Characters-2016-2

3. Moroboshi Ataru (Urusei Yatsura)

Top10-Most-Perverted-Anime-Characters-2016-3

4. Lupin III (Lupin III)

Top10-Most-Perverted-Anime-Characters-2016-4

5. Shinnosuke Nohara (Crayon Shin-chan)

Top10-Most-Perverted-Anime-Characters-2016-5

6. Happosai (Ranma 1/2)

Top10-Most-Perverted-Anime-Characters-2016-6

7. Rito Yuuki (To Love-Ru)

Top10-Most-Perverted-Anime-Characters-2016-7

8. Meliodas (Nanatsu no Taizai)

Top10-Most-Perverted-Anime-Characters-2016-8

9. Jiraiya (Naruto)

Top10-Most-Perverted-Anime-Characters-2016-9

10. Araragi Koyomi (Monogatari)

Top10-Most-Perverted-Anime-Characters-2016-10



