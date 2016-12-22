Top 10 Most Perverted Anime Leches
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Dec 22, 2016 05:51 JST
- Tags: Crayon Shin-chan, Dragon Ball, Lupin, Rankings, Ranma 1/2, Urusei Yatsura
One dedicated pervert has reigned supreme over his comrades with this new informative ranking, which has sought to determine the most perverted anime characters of all time – resulting in beloved turtle hermit Master Roshi somehow being bested by a series just as ancient as the legendary Dragon Ball.
1. Saeba Ryou (City Hunter)
2. Master Roshi (Dragon Ball)
3. Moroboshi Ataru (Urusei Yatsura)
5. Shinnosuke Nohara (Crayon Shin-chan)
7. Rito Yuuki (To Love-Ru)
8. Meliodas (Nanatsu no Taizai)
10. Araragi Koyomi (Monogatari)
No Issei Hyoudou, gay shitty ass list as usual, far more better then that panzy ass loser Rito Yuuki.
True true, very true. Meliodas should also be higher on the list than that fuckboi. Bad list is bad.
Issei WEAPONISED groping and made it his superpower. He deserves mention for that alone.
Sad, but true.
Funny how all the top positions have been taken by old-school manga characters, from a time when male characters were not bumbling idiots who don't get the memo when a horny girl flaunts her ass in front of them.
Male characters from harem manga/anime are clueless unlikable morons.
How the fuck did Rito get on this list and Issei from Highschool DxD not!?
Rito being here is complete fail. He's not a lecher, he's a typical complete castrato of a pathetic harem lead who works overtime to /avoid/ the improbably perverted situations he finds himself in every five minutes.
How is Yuuki Rito and not the principal from To Love-Ru in here?
Or Momo, for that matter :P
Momo's nothing compared to a true succubus like Maria (Shinmai Maou no Testament)
I think Kintaro Oe (Golden Boy) and Eikichi Onizuka (GTO) should be at least mentioned.
How Ebichu from Oruchuban Ebichu wasn't mentioned has got me beat. Or perhaps I should say Ebichu's alternate ego- Ebichuman.
"That's the wrong hole!"
—Ebichuman
Most defiantly Kintaro Oe should be on this list. Although, I have to agree with Ryou being first.
I agree, especially Onizuka is supposed to be at the middle of the list.
Agree a lot...
But instead we have Araragi and Meliodas.
Wat.
To be fair, I dunno much about Araragi, but Meliodas is a pretty good one who deserves the spot. But fucking Yuuki? Who the shit made this list, and did they even watch To Love-Ru? Like at all?
Ryosuke Kaga from So, I Can't Play H! and Tomoki Sakurai from Sora no Otoshimono should have been on this list.
This (second)
No Onizuka from GTO? WTF?
I am saddened to not see in this list, the legendary Chinese kung fu master, the man who wishes for a more peaceful and erotic world--Ma Kensei.
This is a blasphemy that should result with the end of the Universe.
...I take that back; it's just an unforgivable blasphemy. C'mon--that dude's lewdness takes lechery to a godly, badass level.
Where's Issei Hyoudou??? He's VERY pervert and actually wants to fuck them!
Two most important hentai heroes are on the list, even 3rd, Moroboshi Ataru deserves a place despite he`s not very successful. 1st character has his ever growing panty collection, and Bulma organizes visits from sexy girls for second one. He has become too old to hunt himself.
But why Rito?
Rito isn't a lech for sure strange to have there. I haven't seen City Hunter but to think someone can be worse than Roshi is hard to believe
City Hunter is a fantastic classic show, and Ryou is a great example of a 'virtuous lech'- I'm really glad he's on the list, because he deserves it.
I'm just glad that Happosai made it, though he has also earned the lable "The Greatest Evil" or something like that...
You better believe it! :P
Well, the anime had to be sanitized a lot to be broadcastable back then, but do yourself a favor and read the City Hunter manga to see Ryou in his full "super bulletproof glass is no match for my erection" glory :P
In the manga, the boner Ryo gets from seeing a beautiful woman can knock down the wall of a room. His hard-on (mokkori) has been a plot device more than once, and he's (sometimes) happy to point it out to women.
Plus the usual underwear stealing, fondling, and such that Roshi gets up to.
Ryo Saeba in Anime is pale in comparison in the manga.
To be honest he is the worst/best pervert which i kinda agree his ranking
Ataru is far worse than Roshi by a wide margin. When Ataru was changed into a girl, it did not take him long to peek down his own shirt to see his new fun bags. When struck by a anima ray at full power to bring out his feminine side, he still lusted after women. (Who knew he'd be a lesbian as well?)
You haven't heard of Issei hyoudou or highschool DXD have you, you poor bastard. :^)
Must be in his dreams...
Ah, my people have finally arrived...
Ryo Saeba! MOKKORI TIME! :) Good list is good.
Yeah, Rito doesn't want girls. People suspect he's not normal. I too agree.
They forgot Yokoshima from Ghost Sweeper Mikami T.T
No Keitaro Urashima?
1. Muten Roshi
2. Muten Roshi
3. Muten Roshi
4. Muten Roshi
5. Muten Roshi
6. Jiraiya (And I don't even like Naruto at all)
7. Jiraiya
8. Jiraiya
9. Jiraiya
10. Jiraiya
Honorable mentions: Shin Chan and Happosai