Takuya Eguchi Drawing Video Less Than Stellar
Drawing tablet manufacturer Wacom has this time featured notable seiyuu Takuya Eguchi (Oregairu’s Hachiman, Kuroko no Basket’s Shinji) taking part in their drawing series, boasting a drastically different skill level than most other participants that may prove humorous to those expecting a breath-taking masterpiece.
Eguchi’s first ever attempt at using a Wacom tablet:
The seiyuu’s involvement could presumably secure Wacom numerous sales and cause newcomers to take up drawing, although why exactly he was selected remains a mystery.
If he quit being seiyuu he meets the requirements for the typical innovative arts at SHAFT.
Or he could become a VA manager :3
Well scare me I order one of those wacom tablet and I can barely do OK art with a pencil, how bad could my art be with my drawing on a screen instead of being under my drawing tool.
Your art would be on the same level as with a pencil. Many high-profile artists use non-screen tablets so you don't even need to spend that much to get started (I would recommend buying something like a Surface Pro instead, that way if you don't like/use the wacom screen at least it's a laptop).
You will get the benefit of trying your best to justify the purchase by actually drawing and getting skills through practice.
And I thought I was bad...
Is he the one who draw Gakuen Handsome?
It reminds me of Rikako Aida's (Love Live Sunshine Riko Sakurauchi) elephant drawing.
Still better than me. Yeah I'm going to cry now.
Oh come on! I can draw better than this! A five year old can draw better than this!
Yuu Kobayashi is even worse...
Yuu Kobayashi's art is a reflection of her insanity though.
he needs thicker glasses