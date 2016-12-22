Takuya Eguchi Drawing Video Less Than Stellar

Drawing tablet manufacturer Wacom has this time featured notable seiyuu Takuya Eguchi (Oregairu’s Hachiman, Kuroko no Basket’s Shinji) taking part in their drawing series, boasting a drastically different skill level than most other participants that may prove humorous to those expecting a breath-taking masterpiece.

Eguchi’s first ever attempt at using a Wacom tablet:

The seiyuu’s involvement could presumably secure Wacom numerous sales and cause newcomers to take up drawing, although why exactly he was selected remains a mystery.