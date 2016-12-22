Stella no Mahou Beach Finale
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Dec 22, 2016 05:50 JST
- Tags: Beach, Comedy, Image Gallery, Mizugi, Oppai, Schoolgirls, Silver Link, Stella no Mahou
The hard-working developer girls of Stella no Mahou have reveled in the fruits of their labor as they attempt to sell their game at the next big event, rewarding themselves with some fun at the beach that will hopefully serve as a mildly sexy finale for the relatively neglected series.
Omake:
"relatively neglected", indeed. Shows like this one are the little hidden gems that I look for each season. This was a really nice show, with a particularly great ED as well. I hope more people eventually find their way to watching it.